Beverly Maybin Stepp, 75, of Hendersonville died on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. She was born in Columbia, SC; the daughter of the late Lindsay and Lucille Hedden Robinson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Stepp; a brother, Lindsay Robinson; one sister: Barbara Pickens.
She was previously employed by the General Electric Plant in Hendersonville as well as the Eaton Corporation Plant in Fletcher. She was very proud that she had a driver license for 61 years. She enjoyed attending "Music on Main" on Main Street of Hendersonville. She enjoyed traveling, particularly going on cruises.
She is survived by her friend, Don Burnett; one son, Michael J. Maybin, Jr. and his wife Rhonda of Hendersonville; one daughter, Lisa Maybin Hessler and her husband James of Hendersonville; two sisters, Pat Brown and her husband Bob, Wendy Abbott; two grandchildren, Michael J. Maybin, III, Timothy J. Maybin, and his companion Evie Bower; as well as three great grandchildren: Jonathan Maybin, Nathan Maybin, and Brooke Maybin.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Balfour Methodist Church with Pastor J. O'Neil Hayes officiating.
Beverly loved flowers and never felt like she could have too many and will be greatly appreciated at her service.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019