3/11/1921 - 10/16/2020
HENDERSONVILLE- Billy David Welch of Hendersonville, NC, passed at age 99-1/2 on Oct. 16, 2020. A lifelong aviator, Billy served his nation as a fighter pilot during WWII, the Korean conflict, the Cold War, and the early years of the Vietnam conflict. He was a noted flight instructor after retiring from the U.S. Air Force, operating Welch Flight Training in Leesburg FL for many years before moving to western North Carolina. Billy was interred with military honors at Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg FL on Oct. 23, 2020. Full obituary can be found at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com