Billy Joe "BJ" Strickland
On Friday, November 13th, 2020, Billy Joe "BJ" Strickland, 31, was welcomed into the everlasting arms of our Lord. He was the beloved son of Sheila and Donald Strickland.
He is survived by his parents; wife, Brandy Anders; siblings, Donald Strickland, Dellnour Sunshine Atkins, Aaron Strickland and Summer Orihuela; Aunts and Uncles, and many nieces and nephews. Services are being handled by Forest Lawn Funeral Home, and a celebration of life will be announced.




Published in Times-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
