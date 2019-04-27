|
Bob Pittman, 88, of Mills River went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Elizabeth House. A native of Spartanburg County, he had resided in Henderson County for over 40 years, and was a former resident of Landrum, SC. He was a son of the late Archie and Catherine Pittman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Bernice Painter and brother, Calvin Pittman.
Bob was a machine printer for Cranston Print Works before retiring in 1993. He was then an associate at Wal-Mart for 7 years. He was a member of Mud Creek Baptist Church and was a former district president of the Machine Printers and Engravers Association. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, Southern Gospel music and singing in the church choir. Bob loved people and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Hendersonville Rescue Mission.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Marilyn Bailey Pittman; daughter, Cindy Smith (Mike); son, Marty Pittman (Sandy); grandchildren, Stephen, Brandon, Jordan and Dylan Smith, Grey, Seth and Kade Pittman; great-grandchildren; Emerson and Caroline Smith; sister, Geneva (Oliver) Holliday; brothers, Junior (Jane) and Tommy (Sandy) Pittman and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mud Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Dave Stanford officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:30-2pm at the church. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019