Bobby Calvin Brown, 88, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Kuttawa, Lyon County, Kentucky, he was the son of Arthur and Letia Brown. His wife of almost 55 years, Opal Orr Brown passed away May 31, 2008, was born and raised in Pisgah Forest. After retirement, they moved to Florida, then chose to reside full time in the mountains of North Carolina. They had enjoyed this area throughout their lives and wanted to be closer to Opal's family. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Lawrence.
He served in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954, and was stationed on the USS Coral Sea and later in Washington, DC, where he played in the Navy Band and met Opal. They were married and he graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1957. He then went to work for Ashland Oil, where he held a number of different positions for almost 40 years. He was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel in 1976. This is the highest honor in recognition of the accomplishments, contributions, deeds, and outstanding service to the community bestowed by the state.
Bobby was extremely passionate about music and played the tuba in the Hendersonville Community Band, and especially enjoyed the Tuba Christmas concerts. He sang tenor in the Providence Baptist Church Choir and was a very active member of the Church. Bobby was proud of his work with the Men's group to renovate a former residential unit into what became the Providence House, located next to the Sanctuary.
Survivors include one son, Michael Brown and his wife Dolly of Mt Pleasant, SC; one daughter, Catherine Lynn Brown of Hendersonville; several nieces and nephews; and two cats, Clemmy and Tigger.
The family will have a private graveside. A memorial service for his Providence family and the public will be held this fall.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020