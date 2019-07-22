Home

Bobby Edwards Obituary
Bobby Edwards, 57, of Hendersonville went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. A son of the late Sam and Mary Edwards, he was also preceded in death by two brothers one sister, and one great-grandson.
He was a member of Upward Worship Center.
He was loved by three stepdaughters, Rachel, Lori, and Gloria Edwards; his former wife, Gladys Edwards; one stepson, Michael Middleton; three brothers, Keith (Shirley), Michael, Larry Dale (Ella Mae) Edwards; two sisters, Vickie (Gordon) Allen, Melissa (Mark) Edwards; eleven step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be at 2pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 22 to July 23, 2019
