11/28/1938 - 1/27/2019
PALM HARBOR- Bobby Poston "Bob" Crosby, 80, of Palm Harbor, FL peacefully passed away January 27, 2019. Bob was born November 28, 1938 in Pelham, Georgia to Albert Aaron Crosby and Edna Loreine Poston Crosby. He was the middle of three boys.
He was preceded in death by his Brother, Nickey Aaron Crosby (Nan). Bob's wife of 57 years, Suzette "Bunny" Crosby passed on March 18, 2015.
Bob is survived by his brother Donald Lee Crosby (Mary), his 3 children, Debra Lynn Cooper (JC), Kelly Sue Crosby and Craig Poston Crosby (Mary Grace), 4 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, 5 great grandsons, 3 great granddaughters, 1 niece and 4 nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 6, 2019 1:00 -2:00 p.m. followed by Bobby's Interment.
