Mrs. Bonnie King Shumaker, 86, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Ruby Saltz and James Richard King. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Roy Ward, as well as her only brother, Don Berkley King.
A Henderson County native, Bonnie was a graduate of Flat Rock High School and retired from Belk's Department Store in Hendersonville after many years of dedicated service. She was a faithful Christian who served her church family where ever she was a member. She was currently a member of East Hendersonville Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of over twenty years, Harold, as well as one son, Rick Cairnes and his wife, Elizabeth, and one daughter, June Cairnes Frady and her husband, Joe; three grandchildren, Blake Cairnes, Jessie Ruby June Kerr and Brandon James Kerr and his wife, Megan; one step-son, Chester Shumaker and his wife, Sherry; two step-grandchildren, Eric Shumaker and Marc Shumaker and his wife Danielle; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Pastor Carroll Poole officiating. Burial will follow in Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Bonnie's memory be directed to East Hendersonville Baptist Church, 1010 Shepherd Street, Hendersonville, NC, 28792.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019