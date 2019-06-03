|
|
Bonnie Sue Lominac Hensley, 91, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Elizabeth House. A native of Jackson County, Sue was a daughter of the late Carl Reynold and Lucy Leona Woody Lominac. She was also preceded in death by one sister and five brothers. Sue retired from Taylor Instrument Company after many years of service. She attended Bethel Wesleyan Church and Hendersonville First Church of the Nazarene, and enjoyed her church, friends, gardening and thrift stores.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Walker-Unkle (George) and Pamela H. Cairnes; a son, James D. Hensley, Jr.; grandchildren, Shelley Erickson, Shannon Walker, Jeremy Murray, and Cohen Hensley; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Aiden Walker and Gavin Hensley.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Pastors Tim Clark and Harry Widener will officiate. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, Elizabeth House, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in The Times-News from June 3 to June 4, 2019