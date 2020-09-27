1/
Boyce Ray Jones
Boyce Ray Jones, 76, 0f Hendersonville, NC died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and, all the while, looking forward to going to his heavenly home.
He was born in Henderson County on July, 01, 1944 to the late John Andrew William Jones and Margie Eliza Laughter Jones. He was a faithful member of In Jesus Name Church where he was a deacon for many years.
Boyce was predeceased by his parents; father-in-law, Mack Gillliam, brother-in-law Gary Jones; nephews Jared Staton and Jon David Gilliam; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Boyce was so proud to be a graduate in the first graduating class of East Henderson High School (1961). He served in the Air National Guard after high school. Along with farming and growing apples with his father, mother, and brother, he drove a school bus for Dana Elementary School for 16 years. He then was employed by Blue Ridge Community College in the groundskeeping department. Boyce retired from Blue ridge Community College in 2014 after 30 years of service to the collage.
In 1974, Boyce married the love of his life, Sarah Lynn Gilliam, who survives him. He is also survived by daughter Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Jones Case and son-in-law Aaron Jack Case of Flat Rock, NC; a granddaughter Skyler Lynn Erin Case of Flat Rock, NC who was his " little squirt" and brought so much joy to him, a brother, William Leander "Buck" Jones and his wife Lois "Tootsie" Bishop Jones, two special nieces, Rayelle and Dixie Gilliam, who spent many days and nights with Boyce and his family. The grew up calling Boyce "Dad" and were always considered part of his immediate family. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Ivory Mcgraw Gilliam: sisters-in-law Vera (Gary) Hendricks, Nola (Stanley) Staton, Toni (Marvin) Lively; brothers-in-law Austin (Janice) Gilliam and Ray (Vanessa) Gilliam and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. Boyce was a humble, quiet man who loved the Lord and all his family and friends. He will forever be missed by his loving and devoted family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2PM at In Jesus Name Church with the Reverend Dale Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29,2020 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at the church and at other times be at the home.
Memorials may be made to In Jesus Name Church, 2934 Sugarloaf Mountain Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.


Published in Times-News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
