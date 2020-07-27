HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Boyce "Blondie" Whitmire Jr., born October 27, 1930 to Boyce Whitmire Sr. and Patricia Bean Whitmire died July 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kitty Lane who died in 1990 and two brothers, Pat and Jim.
Blondie is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Jeanette; two daughters, Patti Whitmire and Christi Craft and her husband Gene; a son, Tom Whitmire; two grandchildren, Dru Hyman and husband Alex and Beau Craft; two brothers, John Whitmire and his wife Jimmie Lynn and Bill Whitmire and his wife Louise; a sister, Sis Whitmire Jackson; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Whitmire and Pam Whitmire; two step-children, Gary Turner (Pat) and Dena Cosgrove (Jeff); four step-grandchildren; one step great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Hendersonville High School 1950 and Western Carolina University with a BS in Elementary Education, MA in Elementary Education and School Administration Scholarship in Basketball 1950-1951 and GI Bill 1956-1959.
Blondie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville and was an active member of Dr. Jones Sunday School Class.
He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was principal of old Flat Rock Junior High School for seven years, the new Flat Rock Junior High for twenty years and retired 1990.
He was a Life Member of the Hendersonville Elks Lodge #1616 for 44 years and a member of the American Legion Post #77.
Blondie loved all sports, was a huge Clemson Fan and member of the Clemson University IPTAY. He also enjoyed resting at Lake Hartwell and was a lifelong fisherman.
A private family funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 31st at the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville.
The funeral will be videoed and shown on YouTube one hour after the service. Go to YouTube.com
and search FBCHNC and you will find it there.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henderson County Education Foundation, PO Box 1267, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.