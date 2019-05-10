Home

Branch M. Blackwell

Branch M. Blackwell Obituary
Branch M. Blackwell, Henderson county native, 93, died in Concord, CA on April 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Otho and Blanche Blackwell. He graduated from Dana High School in 1942 and immediately joined the Navy. He served in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He remained in California where he married and worked for 38 years for Chevron in San Francisco, retiring in 1985 as supervisor of payroll. After retiring, he served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 21 years.
He was predeceased by his wife, Eugenia, two infant brothers and one sister, and sisters, Nora Green (Paul) and Laura Blackwell.
He is survived by sons, Richard (Sondra) and William, and daughter, Barbara (Tom), all of California. Also surviving are a sister, Pearl Laughter, and brothers, Harley (Frances) and Kenneth, all of Henderson County.
Burial was in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.
Published in The Times-News on May 10, 2019
