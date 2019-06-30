|
|
ASHEVILLE-Brenda Joyce Reece, 74, of Asheville went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Reece and Macie Guy.
She leaves behind three children, Diane Justus of Edneyville, Tim Moffitt and wife, Dina of Hendersonville and Daryl Moffitt of Asheville. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Alex Moffitt and wife, Marissa, Jesse Moffitt, Cody Justus, CayCee Kemppel and husband, Calvin and Lucas Moffitt. She was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Reece and her sister Norma Clement.
She enjoyed collecting birds and writing. Her laughter will be missed by all her friends and neighbors at Battery Park.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to WNC Group Homes for Autistic Persons/BlueWest Opportunities, 28 Pisgah View Avenue, NC 28803.
No local services are planned at this time.
The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times-News on June 30, 2019