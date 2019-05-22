Home

POWERED BY

Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Tresa Hickman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bridget Tresa Hickman Obituary
Bridget Tresa Hickman, 96, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation in Flat Rock, NC.
Bridget is preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Hickman.
Surviving Bridget is her son, James Hickman; grandchildren, Serena Hickman, Mathew Hickman, and Sarah Hickman; and daughter in law, Judith Hickman.
A special thanks to Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation for providing such wonderful care to her.
Condolences can be made to the family at http://www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in The Times-News from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Area Alternative
Download Now