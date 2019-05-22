|
Bridget Tresa Hickman, 96, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation in Flat Rock, NC.
Bridget is preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Hickman.
Surviving Bridget is her son, James Hickman; grandchildren, Serena Hickman, Mathew Hickman, and Sarah Hickman; and daughter in law, Judith Hickman.
A special thanks to Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation for providing such wonderful care to her.
Condolences can be made to the family at http://www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in The Times-News from May 22 to May 23, 2019