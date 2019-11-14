|
|
Bruce Recker: January 16, 1931 - September 19, 2019
Dede (Margaret Mary) Recker: November 19, 1932 - October 20, 2019
Bruce and Dede Recker recently passed away within a month of each other. They had been married 62 years. They had spent their retirement years in Flat Rock, NC since 1993 and only recently entered assisted living care in Littleton, CO in the summer of 2018. Both had had health challenges, but left us surrounded by family.
Bruce was born and raised in Englewood, New Jersey, second of two sons. From top of his class in high school, Bruce attended and graduated Harvard University with a philosophy major. Bruce then joined the US Navy, serving as an officer on a frigate during the Korean War.
Dede was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Her family moved to Havana, Cuba when she was three. Her father was a rising executive and moved the family again to Long Island, New York when Dede was eight. Several more moves had Dede in high school in Connecticut. Dede then later graduated Wells College, majoring in International Business. Dede found a job at Parenting Magazine and met her husband Bruce at a party in 1956. They married the following year and found a home in Greenwich, CT.
Bruce commuted to Manhattan to work for the American Management Association (AMA), but the job soon took their growing family to Brussels, Belgium. There, Bruce and Dede and their five children learned to speak French! The family very much enjoyed living in Europe, taking advantage of everything it had to offer – summers in France, Germany, Portugal, winters in Switzerland and Austria and Northern Africa. Bruce started a new business, while Dede raised her children, also teaching French cuisine to American expats. In 1976, the family moved back to the US to New Canaan, Connecticut. The children grew up and went off to college, traveling the world, and starting their own families.
Eventually Bruce and Dede bought a home and retired to Flat Rock, NC in 1993. There, Dede enjoyed playing tennis and bridge and also volunteered with Bruce for the local Flat Rock Playhouse. Bruce also helped the Flat Rock Village Council. Bruce and Dede would frequently travel to see their children and grandchildren during the summer and over holidays in California, Utah, Colorado and as far as Alaska!
Bruce and Dede are survived by their five children - Jim, John, Mimi, Amy and David - and seven grandchildren. We know that they were grateful for all the care and love he received over the last couple of years by family, friends (from all over the world), and many care givers In Hendersonville, NC and Littleton, CO.
As a Korean War veteran, Bruce was buried with honor at Fort Logan National Cemetery near Denver on October 11th. His wife Dede will be buried alongside him on November 15th at 2pm. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the Alzheimer's Association.
More valuable to the family would be if you could share your memories and thoughts online, contributing here: https://bit.ly/2X6blBR
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019