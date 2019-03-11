|
After a long, full life filled with generosity and purpose, The Rev. Bruce E. Penn, aged 90, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. He was born in New Hyde Park, New York on July 4, 1928 the son of Harold V. and Dorothy (Cooley) Penn. Bruce graduated from Central College, New Brunswick Theological Seminary and Rutgers University with degrees in History and Theology. After graduating from seminary in 1953, he became a pastor in the Reformed Church in America, serving parishes in Coeymans, N.Y., Whitehouse Station, N.J., Albany, N.Y., and Wallkill, N.Y. Bruce was a very caring man who loved to serve others. During his ministry, he found opportunities for community service and was involved in starting a day care, a food pantry, and a community library.
Bruce retired from the ministry in 1991, and he and his wife, Patricia, moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina, where he became an active member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church. In retirement Bruce continued to volunteer in the community.
Time spent with family and friends at his summer home on Cranberry Lake in the Adirondack Mountains brought him great joy. While there, he loved keeping busy with building projects, sitting on the deck, and enjoying the peace and tranquility of his surroundings.
He will be missed by his wife of 64 years, Patricia (Jenkins), his daughter Betsy Little (Robert) of Whitefish, ON, son Jonathan Penn (Susan) of Castleton, N.Y., and son Thomas Penn (Kristina) of Hendersonville; grandchildren Robert O'Rourke, (Darlene), Claire Kennedy, (Korey) Thomas Penn, Jake Penn. Andrew Penn, Kevin Little, and Matthew Little. Bruce is also survived by his brother Robert Penn of Scotia, N.Y.
He will be forever remembered for his deep faith and ability to help those in need.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Hendersonville.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 900 Blythe Street, Hendersonville, NC 28791 or Interfaith Assistance Ministry 310 Freeman St, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019