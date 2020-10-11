Bruce Leonard Hollingsworth, 89, of Candler, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home.

A native of Horse Shoe, NC, Bruce was the son of the late William Franklin Hollingsworth and Elva Louise Smathers Hollingsworth. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hollingsworth, daughter, Brenda Presley, brother, Adron Hollingsworth, brother, William (Jr.) Hollingsworth, sister, Vera Martin, brother, Frank Hollingsworth, brother, Ray Hollingsworth, sister, Mary Lee Monteith, and brother, Robert (Bob) Hollingsworth.

Bruce was enlisted in the U.S. Navy and participated in the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, Bruce and Jean moved from Hendersonville to Candler where he was employed for 40 years by ENKA/BASF. He circled the globe while in the Navy, but he loved to travel within the U.S., preferably by car, to witness the wonders of our national parks. "Jolly Holly" preferred being outside enjoying natures beauty and was an avid fisherman, deer hunter and bird watcher. Known as "The Mayor of Edgewood Road", Bruce and Jean were married for 67 years, and per their wishes, died at the home they bought in 1960. Bruce was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church.

Surviving are his daughter, Judy Garrison (Jim); son, Buddy Hollingsworth (Mark); daughter, Connie Saunders (Brett); grandchildren, Julie Robinson, Donnie Davis, Michael Davis, Mandi Bradford, Jamie Revis, Christy Saunders, and Catherine Saunders; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and brother, Norman Hollingsworth (Ann).

A private celebration was held by the family in honor of his life.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store