Bruce Wayne Maurer died on September 30 at Mission Hospital in Asheville after a short illness.
Bruce was born in Munich, Germany on February 27, 1955. He grew up in Shrewsbury, New Jersey and attended high school and college in Red Bank, New Jersey.
Together Bruce and his wife, Melissa, own and operate Blue Ribbon Custom Frame Shop for 33 years.
Bruce was active in Henderson County youth sports as a referee, umpire, coach, and mentor. Over the years, he coached soccer, T-ball and baseball. He enjoyed interaction with all youth athletes and was a supporter of many Henderson County youth. He held an intense love of all sports.
As an Eagle Scout, Bruce supported scouting all his life and was Assistant and Scoutmaster of Troop 604. Bruce encouraged not only his son Elliott but many young men from Cub Scouts to Eagle Scout.
Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Melissa Laney Maurer; son Elliott Brian Maurer (Meghan Noel) of Asheville; daughter Julia Maurer Anderson (Cameron) of Raleigh; and new granddaughter, Tinsley Rose Anderson. Surviving siblings, Sandra Kay, Alan, Hank (Henrietta), Stuart and Pamela, many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service for family members and those who loved Bruce will be held Friday, October 4 at 2:30 p.m. at McConnell Farms, 177 Old Dana Road, Hendersonville, followed at 4:30 p.m. by a celebration of life upstairs at Sierra Nevada Taproom, 100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River. Please bring photos of Bruce and share your humorous Bruce stories.
Bruce loved his adopted community, had a unique sense of humor, enjoyed fun, was funny, loved young and old alike; his heart was always fair and good.
In lieu of flowers a college fund is being established for Tinsley Rose Anderson at Wells Fargo Downtown Branch, Hendersonville.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019