Buddy Duncan, 71, of Edneyville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following an extended illness. A Henderson County native, he was the son of the late Coy Duncan and Amelia Ledbetter Duncan.
A lifelong resident of Edneyville, Buddy graduated from Edneyville High School with the class of 1967 as their Valedictorian. He continued his education at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, graduating with honors with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science. Following graduation, he began his career in his family's local apple farming business until his retirement. He was a loving and dedicated family man, always putting others before himself. He was an avid golfer and was a long time member of the Hendersonville Country Club. He enjoyed spending time with his golfing buddies and the lasting friendships he made. He will be missed dearly.
Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janice Pryor Duncan, of the home; son, Eric Duncan; daughter, Jennifer Duncan Ruminski, and her husband, Jeff; two grandchildren, Katie and Eli Ruminski, all of Hendersonville, as well as cousins from Monroe, NC.
A graveside service will be held at Lanning-Pittillo Cemetery, 286 Fruitland Cemetery Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792, on Saturday, September 12. 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Bryan Melton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Buddy's memory may be sent to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd,. Miami, FL33134or http://www.copdfoundation.org.