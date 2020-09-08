1/1
Buddy Duncan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Buddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buddy Duncan, 71, of Edneyville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following an extended illness. A Henderson County native, he was the son of the late Coy Duncan and Amelia Ledbetter Duncan.
A lifelong resident of Edneyville, Buddy graduated from Edneyville High School with the class of 1967 as their Valedictorian. He continued his education at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, graduating with honors with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science. Following graduation, he began his career in his family's local apple farming business until his retirement. He was a loving and dedicated family man, always putting others before himself. He was an avid golfer and was a long time member of the Hendersonville Country Club. He enjoyed spending time with his golfing buddies and the lasting friendships he made. He will be missed dearly.
Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janice Pryor Duncan, of the home; son, Eric Duncan; daughter, Jennifer Duncan Ruminski, and her husband, Jeff; two grandchildren, Katie and Eli Ruminski, all of Hendersonville, as well as cousins from Monroe, NC.
A graveside service will be held at Lanning-Pittillo Cemetery, 286 Fruitland Cemetery Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792, on Saturday, September 12. 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Bryan Melton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Buddy's memory may be sent to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd,. Miami, FL33134or http://www.copdfoundation.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved