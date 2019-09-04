Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Burnett Ronald Darnell Obituary
Hendersonville, NC- Burnett Ronald Darnell, 71, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. He was the son of the late Burnett and Annie McAbee Darnell.
He loved to hunt and fish and being in the outdoors.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Barnwell Darnell; two sons, Anthony P. Corn (Yolanda) and Ronald A. Darnell (Cristy) all of Hendersonville; one grandson, T.R. Beal of Hendersonville.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, September 5th at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Todd Lawter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
