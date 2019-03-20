|
|
Calvin Leon Hensley Sr. 74, of Hendersonville went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
A native of Henderson County, he was the son of the late Bill and Annie Mae Massey Robinson. He was preceded in death by one son, Leon Jr., one step daughter Sharon, one brother and two sisters.
He attended Apple Valley Church of God. He loved fishing and driving trucks.
Survivors include his wife, Judy D. Wilkie Hensley, two sons, Timmy Hensley (Charmon) and John Hensley (Katrina) both of Hendersonville, two daughters, Sherry Black (Pete) and Kimberly Hopkins both of Hendersonville, three step children, Tim Wilkie (Wendy), Michelle Coley (Rick) and Deborah Hirsh all of Hendersonville, one sister, Alice Webb of Asheville, 25 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Friday March 22, 2019 at dana Baptist Church with the Rev. Dan Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM till service time in the church. At other time the family will be at the home of his daughter Sherry Black. Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019