Carey Lee Galloway, 58, of Mill Spring went home to be with the Lord and his father, Roy and father-in-law, David on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mission Hospital following a period of declining health.A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Robert Garren officiating.Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.