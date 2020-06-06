Carey Galloway
Carey Lee Galloway, 58, of Mill Spring went home to be with the Lord and his father, Roy and father-in-law, David on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mission Hospital following a period of declining health.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Robert Garren officiating.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in Times-News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
