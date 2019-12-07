|
|
Carl Edward Taylor passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019.
Carl was a World War II veteran where he served as a lieutenant in the Marines.
He leaves behind 2 daughters Joyce Dixon and Andrea Rudisill, 3 grandchildren who he loved very much; Amber Fowler, Jeffrey Hanke and Laurel Praytor, along with several great grandchildren. He will be missed very much.
A visitation will be held on Monday Dec 7th, between 6:00 and 7:30pm at Top Notch Towing 924 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville. Anyone is welcome.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019