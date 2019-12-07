Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Top Notch Towing
924 Asheville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Edward Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Edward Taylor Obituary
Carl Edward Taylor passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019.
Carl was a World War II veteran where he served as a lieutenant in the Marines.
He leaves behind 2 daughters Joyce Dixon and Andrea Rudisill, 3 grandchildren who he loved very much; Amber Fowler, Jeffrey Hanke and Laurel Praytor, along with several great grandchildren. He will be missed very much.
A visitation will be held on Monday Dec 7th, between 6:00 and 7:30pm at Top Notch Towing 924 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville. Anyone is welcome.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -