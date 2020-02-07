|
|
Dr. Carl F. Mintz, of Hendersonville, died peacefully in his family's home surrounded by family at the age of 88 years old on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Dr. Mintz, served as pastor for over 40 years with his most recent pastorate at Skyland Baptist Church. Other former pastorates include Jones Gap Baptist and Beulah Baptist of Hendersonville, Ostwalt Baptist of Statesville and West Monroe Baptist of Monroe. He was active in holding various offices in the N.C. Southern Baptist Convention and Carolina Baptist Associations. Dr. Mintz held a weekly broadcast of his morning worship and evening bible study on television for sixteen years. He served as the coordinator for Luther Rice Bible College Seminary, Jacksonville, FL, from which he was a graduate, having earned his Bachelor of Divinity, Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry. Before entering Luther Rice Seminary, he studied Bible with Moody Bible College, Illinois, Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute, Hendersonville, and earned his associate business degree at Blanton's Business College and Asheville-Buncombe Technical College.
He is the published author of two books, The Tabernacle, which is a study of the life of Christ in Typology, and The Patmos Publication, a study of the first three chapters of the book of the Revelation.
He has traveled in over twenty foreign countries, some of which he conducted missionary tours and built churches, schools and mission houses. He was the coordinator for Philippine Indigenous Missions, assisting national pastors in evangelizing the communist infiltrated areas of the Philippine Islands. In addition to this, he served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, stationed in Germany.
Dr. Mintz was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Corne Mintz, his daughter, Vanessa Y. Mintz, his parents Francis and Ella Mintz, his sister Faye Mintz, and his brother Seldon Mintz. He is survived, loved and adored by his granddaughters, Jessica L. Freeman and Andrea Little Gray, their husband's David Freeman and Thomas Gray and his grandsons Colton Freeman and Ethan Gray; his brothers, Preston Mintz, wife Mozelle, Don Mintz, wife Linda and his adoptive son Fred Cabero, wife Grace; sisters-in-law, Valma Mewborn and Elaine Stansell and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral arrangements are to be held at our family church, Mountain View Baptist Church, Tuxedo, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, viewing beginning at 3:00 p.m. with service immediately following at 4:00 p.m., coordinated by Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020