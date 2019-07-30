|
|
Carl Henry Kopp, Jr., 84, of Naples, Florida died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was a son of the late Carl Henry, Sr., and Irma Hirsch Kopp. He was also preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey John Kopp on December 16, 2018.
Carl was a native of California and continued his secondary education at Norwich University graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He married Arlene Heinmiller on December 22, 1957 in Syracuse, New York. He separated from the United States Army in 1960, and commenced a career as an accountant with BASF until his retirement in 1995. He and Arlene frequented the mountains of Western North Carolina for many years and are still "snow birds" with a summer residence in Hendersonville. He loved to watch the stock market on a daily basis from the opening to closing bells.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Arlene of the home as well as three sons: David Allen Kopp of Hillsville, VA, Lawrence Roberts Kopp of Mt. Airy, NC and Carl Henry Kopp,III of Midland, GA. He is also survived by one daughter, Diana Lynne Van Fleet of Stafford, VA., One brother, Charles Frederick Philips Kopp of Weaverville, NC and three grandchildren: Derek Allen Kopp of Galax, VA, and Rachel Lynne Van Fleet and Emma Van Fleet both of Stafford, VA.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with the Reverend Sam Beddingfield officiating. Interment will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Carl's memory be directed to Norwich University, 158 Harmon Drive Northfield, VT 05663.
Published in The Times-News from July 30 to July 31, 2019