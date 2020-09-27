Carl Wesley Weaver, 74, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home in Hendersonville. He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on March 21, 1946 to Bertha (Ammon) Weaver and Warren Wesley Weaver. A graduate of Michigan State University (1968), he served his country in Vietnam becoming a staff sergeant E6. Following his service, he married Margee (Smith) Weaver on November 7, 1970. They soon moved to Bondville, Vermont and ran The Barn Lodge for 12 years. Carl then joined his brother, Donald, in business becoming an investment advisor in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Carl and Margee moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina in 2000. Carl was an avid golfer, who also enjoyed cooking and his garden. He always had a smile and laugh for everyone and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Margee; his sons, Matthew Wesley Weaver of Connecticut; Michael Wesley Weaver of Illinois; and Michael's husband, Paul Joseph Ruffino, of Illinois, whom he considered an adopted son, as well as one grandchild, Maximillian Weaver. Carl is also survived by his brother, Donald Wesley Weaver, married to Nancy (Johnson) Weaver, of Malvern, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations in Carl's memory be made to Immaculata Catholic School, 711 Buncombe Street, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28791, or to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, North Carolina 28731, who took wonderful care of Carl in his final days.
No local services are scheduled.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.