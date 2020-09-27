1/1
Carl Wesley Weaver
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Wesley Weaver, 74, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home in Hendersonville. He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on March 21, 1946 to Bertha (Ammon) Weaver and Warren Wesley Weaver. A graduate of Michigan State University (1968), he served his country in Vietnam becoming a staff sergeant E6. Following his service, he married Margee (Smith) Weaver on November 7, 1970. They soon moved to Bondville, Vermont and ran The Barn Lodge for 12 years. Carl then joined his brother, Donald, in business becoming an investment advisor in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Carl and Margee moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina in 2000. Carl was an avid golfer, who also enjoyed cooking and his garden. He always had a smile and laugh for everyone and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Margee; his sons, Matthew Wesley Weaver of Connecticut; Michael Wesley Weaver of Illinois; and Michael's husband, Paul Joseph Ruffino, of Illinois, whom he considered an adopted son, as well as one grandchild, Maximillian Weaver. Carl is also survived by his brother, Donald Wesley Weaver, married to Nancy (Johnson) Weaver, of Malvern, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations in Carl's memory be made to Immaculata Catholic School, 711 Buncombe Street, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28791, or to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, North Carolina 28731, who took wonderful care of Carl in his final days.
No local services are scheduled.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved