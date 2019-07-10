|
Carla Allison Butcher nee Soper, 78, passed away on July 1, 2019 at her home in Hendersonville, NC.
Carla was born February 16, 1941 in Ann Arbor, MI to Carl Soper and Esther Soper, both of whom predecease her.
She attended Andrews University as well as the Hinsdale Hospital School of Nursing, and was a member of the Arden Seventh - Day Adventist Church. Carla enjoyed reading, crafts, travel, and was passionate about helping those in need.
She is survived by her husband of over 57 years, DeWayne Butcher; daughter Mary Beth Hagan (Michael) of Fletcher, NC; son David Butcher (Susan) of Lockport, IL; sisters Genie Philo (Don) of Grand Haven, MI and Janet Sanford of Muskegon, MI; brother Steve Soper of Brunswick, ME; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service for Carla will be held August 3rd, 2019 at 4PM at Arden Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 35 Airport Rd Arden, NC 28704.
Memorials may be made to the same address to the "Carla Butcher memorial fund" which will help youth go on mission trips.
Published in The Times-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019