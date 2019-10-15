|
|
Carleton "Charlie" Ray Hawkins, 77, of Arden went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home. Charlie was born May 10, 1942 to the late Ralph and Edith Hunter Hawkins. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Lewis M. Hawkins. Charlie grew up in Cashiers, and in 1964 received an Associate Degree in Machine Shop from Asheville-Buncombe Technical Institute.
He was a tool and die maker as well as a welder and a private pilot. Charlie built a Pitts special biplane from 1976 to 1979. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, supporting drivers Bill Elliott and his son Chase.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Thelma Irene Jones Hawkins; daughter, Suzan Renee Hawkins of Arden and East Garafraxa Ontario Canada and her partner, Wayne Parkinson of East Garafraxa Ontario Canada; son, Charlie Ray Hawkins and his partner, Jackie Shealy of Hendersonville; sister, Delia H. Neely of Cashiers.
A funeral will be at 2:00 pm Thursday in the Forest Lawn funeral Home Chapel. Coyie Wheeler will officiate. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WNC Air Museum, 1340 E. Gilbert Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019