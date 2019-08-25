Home

Carly Harmony Carter

Carly Harmony Carter Obituary
Carly Harmony Carter, 13, of Mills River, went home to be with Jesus on August 24, 2019. Though her time on earth was full of struggles, she radiated sunshine and joy to everyone who knew her. She passed peacefully in her sleep, straight from her comfy bed to the waiting arms of the Savior she trusted so completely for her whole life.
Carly was the greatest joy in her family's lives, and she delighted in the love of family and friends. She was a rising 7th grader at Rugby Middle School, and a Marlow Mustang for life. She was a vibrant, vital member of Fletcher First Baptist Church.
The most important thing in Carly's life was her relationship with her Lord. She was saved on March 2, 2014, and baptized on August 11, 2019. She was a powerful prayer warrior who was never ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her devoted mother, Misty Carter, and beloved father RJ Carter; her adoring maternal grandparents, Bill and Freida (Carly's BFF) Creasman; her precious Aunt Debbie; her paternal grandparents, Greg and Holly Carter, her uncles, Zach and Noah Carter, and too many cousins to name! She had a slew of dear friends who loved her through the good times and the bad.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Fletcher First Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Fletcher First Baptist Church with burial to follow at Words of Life Tabernacle Cemetery.
To offer online condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
