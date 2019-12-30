|
Carol Lavergne Lytle, 95, of Hendersonville, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born November 2, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of the late Martin and Clara Dragewske Olson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Lytle and sister, Meryl Olson Piotter.
Carol grew up in Chicago during the depression and wartime years. As the years passed, she loved to tell stories of her childhood in that era. She attended the well-known high school New Trier where classmates included Charlton Heston and Rock Hudson. Carol was employed as a bookkeeper, and she also worked in a bank and a floral shop. She relocated from Chicago to North Carolina in 1949 when she married her husband, Bert. There, she partnered in farm work and handled farm-related bookkeeping on their family apple farm. Carol's values included emphasis on family, education, concern for others, humor and humility.
Carol is survived by a son, Jeremy Lytle, of the home, and a daughter, Jackie Gonalez and her husband, Nelson of Miami, FL and her grandchildren, Eric and Allyson Gonzalez, as well as many nieces and a nephew.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 1245 6th Avenue, Hendersonville, NC, conducted by the Pastor Ken Langsdorf and Pastor Greg Williams. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The church will host a reception prior to the service at 10:00 am.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, January 2, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors, 125 Church Street, Hendersonville, NC.
The family requests that donations in Carol's memory may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church Social Ministries, 1245 6th Ave. West, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28739.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019