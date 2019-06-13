|
Carol Green Atkinson (July 27, 1927 – May 21, 2019), daughter of Herbert J. Green and Marguerite Miville, was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana and grew up in Niagara Falls, New York. She graduated from Niagara Falls High School in June of 1945 and briefly attended Niagara University from 1945 to 1946. After marrying William D. Atkinson (b. 1923, d. 2009) of Niagara Falls on September 23rd, 1950, she lived in Lewiston, New York for 35 years, where they raised their family. In 1985, they retired to Flat Rock, North Carolina. She is survived by her brother Victor of Newport Beach, California, her son, Paul and his wife Katie of Norfolk, Connecticut, and two grandsons, Jay Atkinson of Torrington, Connecticut and Scott Atkinson of Hartford, Connecticut. She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen (b. 1955, d. 1982) of Richmond, Virginia. For the past 14 months, she has been a resident of Geer Village in Canaan, Connecticut. Throughout her working career, Carol held a variety of positions, notably as secretary for St. Paul's Episcopal Church and as store manager for Hibbard's Old Portage Shop, both in Lewiston. She was known for her loving and giving spirit, volunteering regularly for the Altar Guild at St. Paul's and later at St. James Episcopal Church in Hendersonville, NC. A memorial service will be held on June 22nd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Bible Church, 368 Main Street in Winsted, Connecticut.
Published in The Times-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019