Carol Dewey Whitmire, (John), 88, passed away surrounded by love @ the age of 88 in Chattanooga, Tennessee on February 20, 2020. John was born and raised in Transylvania County, NC. John was a Veteran in the United States Navy, where he served his country after graduating Brevard High School.
John is preceded in death by his mother, Stella Chapman Whitmire Nicholson, Father Milan Nicholson, and sister, Sarah Nicholson Moody. He leaves behind his wife, Peggy Whitmire; his children, Margaret Whitmire, Mary Gambrell (Robert), Carol Elaine Crowder, Brenda Whitmire, Michael Whitmire (Tina), Tina Bone (Erving), and Kathy; his loving sisters, Helen Whitmire Summey and Betty Whitmire Morgan; nephews, Paul Summey, Steve Summey, Bruce Summey, and niece Connie Summey Corn; his grandchildren, Dwayne Gambrell (Christy), Steven Gambrell (Ashley), Jason Gambrell (Alicia), Amanda Moffit (Bobby), Kelly Maybin (Kris), Nikki Johnson (Michael), Roger Hensley, Lisa Hensley, Richard Simpson, Chris Simpson (Tara), Mia Barney (Charles), Tori Whitmire, and Morgan Whitmire; also several great and great, great-grandchildren, friends and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at the Chattanooga, TN Veterans National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Chattanooga for all their wonderful care, love, and support during this difficult time. Please send donations to your local Hospice provider in remembrance of John.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 20, 2020