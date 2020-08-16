On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Carol Lefson Kronus, 78, died at home of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She was born December 18, 1941 to Edward and Charlotte Lefson in Niagara Falls, NY.

She attended college at Harper College, New Suny Binghamton, where she met the love of her life, Sidney Kronus in sociology class. They married on June 14, 1964. Both went to the University of Chicago in Sociology for their PHDs.

Carol and her husband taught at the University of Illinois, Urbana until December of 1978 when they moved to Asheville, NC. After a mediocre academic career, Carol discovered her true calling in art and music. She learned oriental brush and ink (sumi) from Gail App who became a life-long friend and mentor. When she couldn't paint anymore, due to her disease, she donated her art supplies and books to the Buncombe County High Schools.

At the same time Carol learned to play recorders from Ellen Moore, who also became a good friend. Carol was a member of Musicke Antiqua, a local early music consort; she enjoyed her most rewarding time playing with this group.

Carol was a charter member of the Asheville Symphony Chorus in which she sang for over 20 years.

Sidney and Carol shared a love of ballroom dancing, which they did for 20 years. Over their kitchen sink, Carol wrote the French phrase "La Vie Dansante" which translates to "The Dancing Life".

Carol treasured all her friends she met doing art and music, playing tennis, dancing, and gardening.

In lieu of a memorial or ?owers, friends are invited to listen to "Dido's Lament" by Henry Purcell from his Baroque Opera "Dido and Aeneas"

"Remember me but forget my pain".



