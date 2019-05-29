|
Carolyn Hoots Dickerson, 76, of Hendersonville passed away at LifeCare Center on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born to the late James Paul and Ila Hyder Hoots in Upward, NC. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Boyce Hoots and Larry Hoots and a sister, Maxine Smith (Willard).
She attended Dana School for 11 years and was in the first graduating class of East Henderson High School in 1961. After graduation she moved to New Jersey where she met and married the father of her two children, Arthur Dickerson. After 23 years she moved back to her beloved NC mountains. She retired from Walmart Pharmacy after 22 years, where she was happy to meet up with old friends and classmates, and enjoyed high school reunions.
Carolyn is survived by two children, Janine Splawn (David) of Edneyville and Jeffrey Dickerson of Hendersonville; one grandson, Camden Splawn, who was the light of her life and a special blessing. Also surviving are two brothers Roland Hoots (Lois) and Noel Hoots (Mary Ruth) and one devoted sister, Brenda Gordon (Robert). She is also survived by a special lifelong friend since first grade, Janice Newman, and special friend and companion James Leonard of Mills River.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 1 at Refuge Baptist Church where she was a member. Rev. Jeff Neelands will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family wishes for donations to be made to Four Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from May 29 to May 30, 2019