Carolyn E. Etherington passed away at her home in Flat Rock on August 31, 2019 surrounded by her husband and closest family members.
She was the daughter of Howard and Elsie Wall of Hagerstown, IN. She graduated with a degree in History and English from Indiana University and an MA in History from the University of Illinois-Champaign Urbana. She taught History and English in the Wheaton Illinois school system for 25 years before retiring to Flat Rock in 1993.
She volunteered for many years at the Flat Rock Playhouse as a member of the support guild and served on many committees. She was a life member of Historic Flat Rock, Inc. and was inspired by the way it preserved this special place. She enjoyed the endearing company of her TLC Cancer support group and the book group which enhanced her insights into writings of all genres. Her hobbies included gourmet cooking and sewing.
She is survived by a sister, Kathryn Wall and her husband, Patrick Golden of New York, NY; and her loving husband of 49 years, Ted Etherington of Flat Rock.
If you have special remembrances of her, hug someone you love.
Somewhere over the rainbow, we'll all be together again.
Services will be private.
Donations in her name can be made to Four Season Foundation-Hospice, 211 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019