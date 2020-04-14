|
|
Carolyn F. Edmundson, 76, of Mills River passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Haywood County to the late Lige and Naomi Franklin, and is also preceded in death by her son, Keith Edmundson and a sister, Betty Ann Ballard.
Carolyn was an owner and manager of rental properties, life coach and very well respected in the community.
Carolyn always saw the good in everyone and was always willing to give others the benefit of the doubt. She was a keen businesswoman and a meticulous record keeper. The many friends she made over the course of her life remain friends forever. She is truly loved, irreplaceable and will be sorely missed. Heaven has truly received a beautiful and amazing woman.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 41 years, John Edmundson; daughter, Leisa of Greer, SC; grandchildren, Anna, Benjamin and Eli; brothers, Lewis Franklin, David Franklin and Johnny Franklin, all of Hendersonville; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. She will always be remembered for her sharp mind and unbelievable memory.
Special thanks to Hospice of Transylvania County, and also to Alejandra Osorio, who gave tirelessly of her time and energy to the very end.
Carolyn will be laid to rest on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Fruitland Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Ron Benzing will officiate the graveside service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020