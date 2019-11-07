Home

POWERED BY

Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Boiling Springs Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Boiling Springs Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Klepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Klepper


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Klepper Obituary
Carolyn Klepper, 76, of Arden, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native of Morristown, TN, she was a daughter of the late James and Amelia Taylor Senter.
Carolyn was an active member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church where she was a member of the Women of Faith Sunday school class and loved keeping the nursery. An avid camper, she enjoyed playing cards and quilting with her quilting group.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, James "Jim" Klepper; two daughters, Sonya Klepper-Johnes (Matt) of Hendersonville and Jamie Cate (Bryan) of Zirconia; a sister, Susie Maxson (Bill) of Morristown, TN; three grandchildren, Taylor Neblett, Graham Neblett and Ivy Cate as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Boiling Springs Baptist Church with Reverend Cody Sturgill and Reverend Phillip Luther officiating. Her family will receive friends at the church from 10:00-10:45 at the church prior to the service.
The family graciously asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carolyn's memory to Boiling Springs Baptist Church, 1291 Fanning Bridge Road, Fletcher, NC 28732.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or to share a fond memory of Carolyn, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -