Carolyn Klusmire, 86, of Mills River, NC passed away on May 28, 2020 of lung cancer. She received wonderful care from Four Seasons Hospice and was granted her last wish of dying at home. She lived the first 40 years of her life in Indianapolis, IN and then moved to this area in 1974. She was the widow of Vance Klusmire who passed away in 1992. She worked in Guest Services at Mission Hospital for almost 20 years where everyone will remember her as always having a smile and loving life. Carolyn will also be remembered in all the garden centers and nurseries in the area as she was an avid gardener. She is survived by her children, son Steve Klusmire and husband Les Tannenbaum of Tucson, AZ, and daughters, Pam Wright and husband Chris of Charlottesville, VA and Tucson, AZ and Julie Bowden and husband Steve of Simpsonville, SC; her granddaughters Emily Wright of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Stephanie (Massey) Fuchs and husband Matt of Knightdale, NC and her great grandchildren Josephine and Carter Fuchs. Especially remembered was her faithful canine companion Spanky Joe Klusmire who now goes by Frankie and has relocated to Tucson, AZ where he is living the high life of lounging by the pool and loving the warmer climate.