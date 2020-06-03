Carolyn Klusmire
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Klusmire, 86, of Mills River, NC passed away on May 28, 2020 of lung cancer. She received wonderful care from Four Seasons Hospice and was granted her last wish of dying at home. She lived the first 40 years of her life in Indianapolis, IN and then moved to this area in 1974. She was the widow of Vance Klusmire who passed away in 1992. She worked in Guest Services at Mission Hospital for almost 20 years where everyone will remember her as always having a smile and loving life. Carolyn will also be remembered in all the garden centers and nurseries in the area as she was an avid gardener. She is survived by her children, son Steve Klusmire and husband Les Tannenbaum of Tucson, AZ, and daughters, Pam Wright and husband Chris of Charlottesville, VA and Tucson, AZ and Julie Bowden and husband Steve of Simpsonville, SC; her granddaughters Emily Wright of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Stephanie (Massey) Fuchs and husband Matt of Knightdale, NC and her great grandchildren Josephine and Carter Fuchs. Especially remembered was her faithful canine companion Spanky Joe Klusmire who now goes by Frankie and has relocated to Tucson, AZ where he is living the high life of lounging by the pool and loving the warmer climate.
www.highlandscare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands-Maple Springs Cremation & Funeral Care
2393 Hendersonville Road
Arden, NC 28704
828-676-2730
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved