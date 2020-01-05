Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Carolyn M. Marshall Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE, NC - Carolyn M. Marshall, 81, of Hendersonville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jim Marshall; a son, Stephen Pinker and his wife Patsy of Inman, SC; two grandsons, Stephen and Chad Pinker; several nieces and nephews; six great grandsons; a step-son-in-law, Steve W. Pridmore Sr. and his wife Robin Marshall Pridmore; a step-daughter, Cynthia Lynn Marshall; two step-grandchildren, Tiffany Crystal Banks and Steve William Pridmore Jr. and two step-great granddaughters, Kaitlyn Faith McGraw and Calla Hope McGraw.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8th at Jackson Funeral Service from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Tony Ladley officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
