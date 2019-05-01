|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Carolyn Powers Sierk, 85 of Hendersonville, NC completed her earthly journey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Margaret Blount Powers, her siblings, Delmas "Red" Powers, Tom Powers, Mike Powers, James Powers, Ralph Powers, Joe Powers, Sarah Shanks, Ruby Powers, and Helen Powers.
She grew up in Indian Springs, Mississippi, graduated from Calhoun High School and attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois.
She owned and operated Carolyn's Book Shoppe on Main Street, Hendersonville. She was actively involved in the Downtown Merchants Association. Carolyn contributed many hours as a volunteer for Blue Ridge Literacy Council, and Four Seasons Compassion for Life.
She was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Herb Sierk; a daughter, Ruth Ann Taylor (Ron) of Athens, Alabama; two sons, Dave Sierk (Shari) of Saluda and Phil Sierk (Vilma) of Pataskala, Ohio; six
grandchildren, Nicole Kuhlmann, Ryan Kuhlmann, Zach Taylor, David Sierk, Elizabeth Sierk and Matt Sierk; one great grandson, David Allen "Tripp" Sierk III and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 4th at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Mary Apicellla officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church or to Four Seasons Compassion for Life.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 1 to May 2, 2019