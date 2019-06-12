|
Carolyn Sue Stewart "Nana", 74, of Fletcher went home to be with her Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Carolyn was the daughter of the late Hubert Lee Howard and Blanche Mease Howard. She was also preceded in death by husband of nearly 50 years, Eustace Terrence "E.T." Stewart, who passed away on February 16, 2018. Carolyn was a native of Haywood County but lived most of her life in Henderson County.
Carolyn and E.T. were Foster Parents to many girls over the years. Being involved with the community in this capacity provided stability and opportunity for many girls who years later would come back to the family home to express their appreciation for the love and guidance.
She lovingly worked as a nurse for many years and was devoted to geriatric care. Known as the "Crossover Nurse", Nana would gratefully accept the responsibility to care for and stay with elderly patients who were in the final stages of their life. She would remain with them so they didn't pass away alone.
Nana enjoyed writing poetry and was fond of shopping for purses. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church for many years.
Nana is survived by her 4 daughters, Terra Stewart, Tamara Styles, Tracie Williams (Fred) and Melissa Baker; grandchildren, Shelby, Teigan, Elijah, and Mini Fred; brothers, Jimmie and Alan Howard and her sister, Barbara Stockton.
In keeping with Nana's wishes, the family will hold services privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nana's name should be made to Meals On Wheels, 105 King Creek Blvd, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care, 2393 Hendersonville Rd., Arden, NC is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website, www.highlandscare.com
