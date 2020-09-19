1/1
Carolyn (Morton) Walters
On Saturday, March 7, 2020 Carolyn Morton Walters, a Wonderful Mother went to be with Our Lord at the age of 71.
Carolyn was born on March 24, 1948 in Bristol, TN to Ernest and Georgia Morton. They moved to Hendersonville when she was 3 years old and she lived the remainder of her life here. She held a Bachelor's Degree in Education and was an Elementary School Teacher at Polk Central Elementary, a job that she loved.
Carolyn loved to paint pictures, knit, quilt and cross stitch. She also had a passion for working in her flower beds and decorating her yard. Anyone that knew Carolyn saw her happiness and can-do attitude. Carolyn had a love for The Lord and her family.
Carolyn is survived by her son Jason Holbert, his wife Candice, and their daughters Alison, Abigail, Adison, Ashlyn and Annabelle. Her daughter Reagan Holbert, her husband Ronnie Kobos and one remaining brother.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at Calvary Baptist Church in Hendersonville. Visitation will start at 3:00 with the Service to follow at 4:00.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.

Published in Times-News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
