Carroll Gene Pace, 86, passed away on June 6, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born in Tuxedo on December 13, 1933, to the late Rupie Franklin Pace and Lola Ward Pace. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jeane Bowman Pace, his sister, Lucille Pace, and brothers "Ray" Rupie Franklin Jr., and Harold Pace.
Carroll served in the U.S Navy from 1952 to 1956 and in the Naval Reserves for eight more years. He was a lifetime member of Tuxedo First Baptist Church. Carroll was active in the Green River Volunteer Fire Department for over 35 years, serving as Chief for a number of those years. He worked at General Electric for over 25 years until his retirement. Carroll enjoyed being around people, and was well known and liked for his humor and good spirits. He was very fond of yard work, and regularly did odd jobs for people in the community, often with his twin brother Harold. He was greatly loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his children Benny Pace of Hendersonville, Becky Pace Fagge of High Point, and Denise Pace Goetz of Boone; by his grandchildren Anne Fagge Stevenson of Athol, Idaho, Rosa Goetz of Silver Spring, Maryland, Adam Goetz of Asheville, and Philip Goetz of Boone; and by his great-granddaughter Lily Marie Stevenson of Athol, Idaho as well as his sister Betty Pace Ward of Pinellas Park, Florida.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 with the Reverend Mikell Bennett officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tuxedo First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 685, Zirconia, NC 28790.
An online register book is available for family and friends at www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Sons Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.