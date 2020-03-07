|
Carroll Cathey Laughter went home to be with her Lord on March 3, 2020 after a short battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family. She was a daughter of the late Robert" Bob" and Sybil Cathey, and was also preceded in death by her husband, James P. "Rooney" Laughter, who died in 1999.
A Henderson County native, Carroll was a beloved and well known member of the Mills River Community graduating from Mills River High School in 1952. She continued her education at Gardner Webb College as well as Cecil's Business College. Carroll married "Rooney" in 1956 and together they lovingly reared their three children. For the last 60 years of her life, Carroll managed the books and kept the boys in line at Church Street Exxon Automotive, chatting with all the local customers as well as tourists that needed help whilst passing through Hendersonville. Carroll was a devoted Christian and spent evenings and weekends with dear friends participating as a faithful member of Mills River United Methodist Church, and was also a charter member of the Mills River Methodist Choir, the Mills River Life Enrichment Center, and the Lillian Hall Circle respectively. The love and pride of Carroll's life was her family, who will deeply miss her spunky spirit and her generous heart.
She is survived by one daughter, Lynn Laughter Capps and husband, "Bobby", of East Flat Rock, and two sons, Larry and Robbie Laughter, both of Mills River. She is also survived by her little sister, Delores Cathey Meadows and husband, Richie, of Mills River. Known as "Grandmother" over the last 37 years, she will be missed by her grandchildren: Lauren Starling and husband Tim, Landon Anders and husband Cory, Justin Laughter and wife Jenny, Courtney and Cole Laughter, and Austin and Carson Laughter as well as great-grandchildren: Lucy and Luke Anders, Owen and Bryson Laughter She is also survived by three nieces and three nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Mills River United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 11,, 2020 with Reverend Robert Capps and Rennie Salata officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the church sanctuary prior to the service.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020