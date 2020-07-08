Carroll Ralph Nix, age 72 of Hendersonville died Monday, July 6, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born July 6, 1948 in Hendersonville, North Carolina; a son of the late Ralph Nix and Noreen Hill Nix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers Joe Marion Nix and William Leroy Nix and his sister Clara Nix Norwood.
Mr. Nix served his country as a US Marine in Vietnam. He also served his community in heating and air conditioning for over 40 years. Mr. Nix touched the lives of those in his community in service to the older generation, esteemed colleagues and friends to his contemporaries and as a sage advisor and grandfather figure to many young people who knew and loved him simply as "Pa".
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diana Dillingham Nix; his son, Jonathan Nix and daughter Stephanie Noel; two grandsons, Eli Garvin and Seth Littrell; and one granddaughter, Allison Littrell; and three great-granddaughters, and three nieces and seven nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Carroll Nix's memory be directed to the American Cancer Society.
"All the great things are simple and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy, hope."- Winston Churchill
