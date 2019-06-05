|
Catherine L. O'Neil, 90, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away Friday, May 31, at Carolina Village Medical Center. A native of Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth McCook Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Willian D. O'Neil Sr., brother Harry Irwin Jr and his wife Eileen, brother James Irwin, sister Mary Elizabeth Law and her husband John, and sons-in-law William O'Neil Jr. and James Irvin.
Prior to moving to Hendersonville in 1987, she resided in Center Moriches, NY and was a teacher in the Catholic Diocese and public schools for over 43 years. She was a member of the Sisters of Charity for 22 years and a facilitator of Pax Christi of Hendersonville. She was also a member of St. James Episcopal Church. Catherine was a volunteer with numerous organizations.. She will be remembered by everyone as a sweet, extremely charitable person who would give you the clothes off her own back.
Catherine is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary L. and Bob Bayer of Crestview, FL, daughter-in-law Jane Jacobs of New York, NY, children Karen Irvin of Salem, VA, and Richard O'Neil also of Salem VA, granddaughter Jillian and her husband Craig Nussbaum of New York, NY, and granddaughters Jordan and Olivia O'Neil also of New York, NY. Catherine is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews and their children.
A memorial service will be held 11:00AM, Monday, June 17, at St. James Episcopal Church. Interment will take place in the memorial garden of the church prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, One Exchange Plaza, 55 Broadway, Suite 1802, New York, NY 10006 or Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731. To offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from June 5 to June 6, 2019