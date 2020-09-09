September 21, 1931 – April 18, 2020 (88)

Memorial Service and Reception

September 19, 2020 From 10AM – 4PM

Gethsemane Baptist Church

123 Quisenberry Avenue

Danville, Kentucky 40422

Catherine (Kay) Lilley Sheldon due to Alzheimer's Dementia Died April 18, 2020 (88) While Living at Cedarhurst Senior Living, 1165 Monarch Street Lexington, Kentucky. She is Preceded in Death by Daughter Barbara Lynn Sheldon. Survived by: Son James E. Sheldon and Wife Jeanette Sheldon Stanford, KY, Granddaughter Mandi Kay Sheldon and Her Son John Ray Sheldon Westwego, Louisiana, Granddaughter Johanna Cespedes Stanford, KY, Grandson Anthony Cespedes and Son Cole Cespedes Knoxville, TN

Kay was born in Atlanta, Georgia lived in variety of places. Then while settled in New Orleans, LA Enlisted in WAVES of USNR (1952). Received Honorable Discharge in (1953).

Married Joseph S. Sheldon, Jr. (New Orleans 1959 Divorced 1971) worked Republican Party for Barry Goldwater, Then President Nixon and The League of Women Voters.

Moved to Alexandria, Virginia owned 2 professional recruiting firms. Then move to Hendersonville, NC working for book publishing company and managed giftshop at Christian conference center.

2002 moved to Danville, Kentucky to be with son James E Sheldon and his family. Worked for Danville Chamber of Commerce, Active Member of Gethsemane Baptist Church, Active in Compassionate Friends.

In Her Name Donations can be made to: Gethsemane Baptist Building Fund, Compassionate Friends, Military Veterans













