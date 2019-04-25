|
|
Catherine M. Otzelberger, of Hendersonville, NC passed away on March 25, 2019 at the age of 82 after a period of declining health. She was born on August 6, 1936 in Woodside, Queens, NY, daughter of Thomas and Beatrice (Curneen) Sexton. She lived on Ireland Street in Elmhurst, Queens, NY. She married Albert J. Otzelberger on June 9, 1956 and they moved to Derry, NH in 1965. Husband Albert died 11/1/1971. She married F. Vaughn Hodsdon and remained in Derry, NH until 1986 when they moved to Hendersonville, NC.
She is survived by her son Thomas and his wife June, daughters Suzanne Otzelberger, Geralyn Connell and her husband Douglas, Jeanne Washburn and her husband Mark, and Kristen Hodsdon. She is also survived by grandchildren Paul Connell, Thomas Connell, Lauren Washburn, Luke Washburn and Annalee Washburn.
Cathy was a celebrant at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Derry and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville. She worked for the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) at Rockefeller Center after graduation from Saint Joseph High School in Brooklyn, NY school in 1955. While in Hendersonville, Cathy worked at the Belks department store, then at the local Walmart department store.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, June 7th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 26 Crystal Ave., Derry. The burial will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry. The Peabody Funeral Home and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019