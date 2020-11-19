1/1
Cecilia D. Banning
Cecilia Duncan Banning, 91, of Mountain Home, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Henderson County, she was the wife of the late Glenn E. Banning of Mountain Home, the daughter of the late James L Duncan and Sue J (Johnson) Duncan. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Martha Ammons, Lucille Fowler, Kathleen Forest, and brother Jack Duncan.
Cecilia was a life-long member of Cummings Memorial United Methodist Church. She loved animals, her church, and spending time with friends and family. She was an employee of Ruth Originals for over 30 years. She also enjoyed attending MRLEC each week. She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn B Angus of Etowah, NC, a son, Glenn G Banning (Karen) of Flat Rock, NC, four grandchildren: Shelby D Pettit of Hendersonville, Martin G Banning (Jennifer), of Wake Forest, NC, Ryan M Banning (Courtney), of Little River, SC, and the late Jack M Banning, and five great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later time. Memorial donations can be made to Cummings Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 759, Horse Shoe, NC, 28742
Shuler Funeral Home at 125 Orr's Camp Rd. Hendersonville will be assisting the family.

Published in Times-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
