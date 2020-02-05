|
|
On February 2, 2020, James Chadwick "Chad" Henderson of Hixson, Tennessee, passed away peacefully after a brief period of declining health. Chad was 75 years old.
Chad Henderson was born in Henderson County, North Carolina on December 17, 1944. He was the eldest son of the deceased James Hilliard and Amelia "Millie" Pace Henderson.
He grew up in Fruitland and graduated with honors from Edneyville High School in 1963. He earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from N.C. State University in 1968. Chad served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran.
Chad began his civilian career as a Chemical Process Engineer with Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he worked on the team developing the Pringle. Then, he worked for DuPont as member of the Textile Fibers Division until his retirement. Along the way, he and his family lived in Martinsville, Virginia; Camden, South Carolina; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Chad was passionate about community service, gardening, genealogy, and his family.
He earned the rank of Eagle Scout at Troop 605 in Edneyville, NC, and he was honored as a Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow, a service organization for Scouting. He remained involved in scouting as an adult leader.
He was a member of Rivermont Presbyterian Church, PCUSA, of Hixson, Tennessee.
As a descendent of Thomas Henderson, Chad was a member of Sons of American Revolution.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Nancy; his daughter, Susan of Hixson, TN; his son, Col. Brian (Aimee) of Carlisle, PA; his brothers, Herbert (Grace) of Smithfield, NC, Donald (Wendy) of Hendersonville, NC, and David (Alicia) of Hendersonville, NC; and his grandchildren, Carsen "Pace" and Ella Jane Henderson.
His remains will be interred at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. (visitation at 2 p.m.) at Rivermont Presbyterian Church, 3319 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent your local Boy Scouts of America Council.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020